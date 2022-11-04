Hawke's Bay opening bowler Liam Dudding gets to work on the Canterbury batsmen after the Bay was skittled for 97 on the first day of the Hawke Cup defence at Nelson Park, Napier, Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay opening bowler Liam Dudding gets to work on the Canterbury batsmen after the Bay was skittled for 97 on the first day of the Hawke Cup defence at Nelson Park, Napier, Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's team was facing a challenge within a challenge on Friday after being all-out for just 97 batting first on the opening day of its first Hawke Cup defence of the season at Nelson Park, Napier.

Losing the toss to new challenger Canterbury Country, which elected to field first, it was the first time that the Bay has batted first in its current era of a successful challenge and four defences.

Only opener Jack Boyle (22), captain Angus Schaw (13) at third-drop and No 7 bat and wicketkeeper Scott Schaw (22) got to double figures in a steady fall of wickets after Boyle and fellow opener Jono Whitley made it through a predictably slow start to 16-0 in the first hour.

In warm and fine conditions expected to last most of the three days, it was 56-5 at lunch after 113 minutes with Schaw gone on the fourth ball of the 36th over, bowled by Sam Chamberlain, who had taken 2-17 from 14 overs by the time the innings ended 124 more minutes into the afternoon with 97 runs on the board for the home side.

Hawke's Bay claimed the early wicket of North Canterbury opener Zac Foulkes caught by Angus Schaw off the bowling of Ben Stoyanoff with just four runs on the board.

Rhys Mariu and Harry Chamberlain were soon scoring freely to make it to 27 in the sixth over before Mariu also departed, also caught off the bowling of Stoyanoff.

About 4.15pm, Canterbury Country was 30-2 in the ninth over, and eventually ended the day 87 for 4 off 35 overs, with first innings honours seemingly inevitable.

Stoyanoff ended with 2-24 Liam Dudding and William Clark picking up a wicket apiece.

Having waited for the Central Districts Stags to have first pick ahead of a first-class Plunket Shield match starting in Nelson on Saturday, HB selector-coach Christie van Dyk was still able to name an experienced side including Angus Schaw, playing his 99th senior match for the association, Stoyanoff (79th), Dominic Thompson (56th), and Todd Watson (54th).

Teams for the match are:

Hawke's Bay: Jono Whitley, Jack Boyle, William Clark, Dominic Thompson, Angus Schaw(captain), Brett Johnson, Scott Schaw, Todd Watson, Jayden Lennox Liam Dudding, Ben Stoyanoff, James Rinzler (12ᵗʰ man)

Canterbury Country: Rhys Mariu, Zak Foulkes, Harry Chamberlain, Jesse Frew, Tim Gruijters, Matt Laffey, Archie Redfern, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Sam Chamberlain(captain), Alister Collins, WH Smith (12ᵗʰ man)

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay women's captain Sophie Pyott will lead the Central districts women's second eleven (Central Districts A) in two short-form games against Northern Districts in Hamilton during the weekend - a T20 match on Saturday and one-day limited-overs game on Sunday.