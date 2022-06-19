Hundreds of boy racers gathered in the streets of Onekawa for burnouts and skids in the rain late Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of boy racers gathered in the streets of Onekawa for burnouts and skids in the rain late Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Police have seized six vehicles after a night of illegal street racing and warn more drivers could lose their cars.

A witness estimated hundreds of people gathered in Onekawa for one of several illegal car meets involving burnouts and skids in the rain on Saturday night.

Drivers took turns 'performing' in front of the gatherings, with one vehicle spinning while its doors flew open, and another - a ute - losing traction while someone perched in the back in the vehicle's tray.

Napier City Council contractors were cleaning up Husheer Pl off of Niven St on Sunday morning after the car meet.



Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison, Eastern District Police Road Policing Co-ordinator, said Hawke's Bay Police executed a significant road policing operation, targeting illegal street racing and anti-social behaviour at a number of gatherings.

"Six vehicles were impounded, three people were processed for excess breath-alcohol, and numerous vehicles were ordered off the road as defective or unsafe."

"Evidence was gathered for follow-up and police are now working to identify additional offending vehicles and drivers."

Just because Saturday night's activity had ended didn't mean drivers had escaped punishment.

Ellison said offending drivers were often surprised when police turned up on their doorstep to take their vehicles because they think they have got away with it.

"I hope it gets the message across that anti-social road user behaviour won't be tolerated and that police will thoroughly investigate offences and take enforcement action.

"The public don't always see us doing this work, but we invest heavily in holding drivers to account when the evidence is available."

One of the six vehicles impounded by police for illegal activity on the roads of Hawke's Bay on Saturday night. Photo / New Zealand Police

"If you're going to use your vehicle to put the safety of others at risk or cause damage to our roads then the police will step in and take your vehicle from you."

He said the aim of the police was to disrupt and deter those committing these types of offences, and ensure our roads were safe for every member of the community using them.

"This is high-risk behaviour that is not tolerated, and we want to assure the public we will hold offenders involved to account.

"I'm thankful for the support we're receiving from local residents and businesses during the operation and the ongoing investigation."

Another police spokesperson said the night overall did not have any major incidents involving injury.

"There were a few minor crashes in the early hours, of the 'car versus immovable object' style, with no (resulting) injuries or road blockages noted," a police spokesperson said.

Council contractors clearing Husheer Pl off of Niven St on Sunday morning after the car meet. Photo / Supplied

A witness said multiple streets in the Onekawa industrial area were filled with cars and spectators on Saturday night in a 'relaxed' atmosphere.

They said it seemed as though the event had been planned in advance and people from out of town may have been present.

A police statement said if the public has any information, video or photographs of incidents that could assist police in identifying those involved, they should contact police on 105 and quote event number P050959200.

People can also report crimes anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.