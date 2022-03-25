Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay storm: Readers share their images

Sophie Josephine escaped her vehicle after rounding a corner and hitting floodwaters on Elsthorpe Rd. Photo / Kylee Hodgetts

Hawke's Bay Today readers have shared their storm experiences this week.

Melanie Strydom was in Dartmoor Rd to get this shot.
Magda Griessel du Buisson sent in this photo from Waitangi.
Anna Wood's pic of Shanley Rd, off Taihape Rd, came from a video she shot.
Melanie Strydom photographed the new Apley Stream in Puketapu. Sorry, that's Apley Rd, not stream.
The Ngaruroro River as seen from Megan Garnham's deck.
Magda Griessel du Buisson braved the conditions for this picture.
Matthew Nathan's image of the Clive River was the essence of calm after the storm.
