Hawke's Bay storm: Readers share their images

Hawkes Bay TodayHawke's Bay storm: Readers share their images25 Mar, 2022 01:35 AMQuick ReadSophie Josephine escaped her vehicle after rounding a corner and hitting floodwaters on Elsthorpe Rd. Photo / Kylee HodgettsSophie Josephine escaped her vehicle after rounding a corner and hitting floodwaters on Elsthorpe Rd. Photo / Kylee HodgettsHawkes Bay TodayHawke's Bay Today readers have shared their storm experiences this week.Melanie Strydom was in Dartmoor Rd to get this shot.Magda Griessel du Buisson sent in this photo from Waitangi.Anna Wood's pic of Shanley Rd, off Taihape Rd, came from a video she shot.Melanie Strydom photographed the new Apley Stream in Puketapu. Sorry, that's Apley Rd, not stream. The Ngaruroro River as seen from Megan Garnham's deck.Magda Griessel du Buisson braved the conditions for this picture.Matthew Nathan's image of the Clive River was the essence of calm after the storm.