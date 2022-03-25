Hawkes Bay Today Hawke's Bay storm: Readers share their images 25 Mar, 2022 01:35 AM Quick Read Sophie Josephine escaped her vehicle after rounding a corner and hitting floodwaters on Elsthorpe Rd. Photo / Kylee Hodgetts

Sophie Josephine escaped her vehicle after rounding a corner and hitting floodwaters on Elsthorpe Rd. Photo / Kylee Hodgetts

Hawkes Bay Today