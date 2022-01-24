Planit Staff worker Milly Macphail behind the bar. Photo / Supplied

A company which provides temporary staff to Hawke's Bay hospitality businesses has reported unprecedented demand for its 75 workers as widespread staff shortages hit the industry.

Hawke's Bay business Planit Staff has about 75 staff on its books and has seen a jump in demand in recent months.

The company says the spread of Omicron will likely lead to even higher demand for staff this year, with more people expected to be forced into isolation.

Many industries in Hawke's Bay are currently suffering from staff shortages.

Planit Staff event manager Pippa Layton said the firm provides temporary staff across the hospitality sector in businesses such as cafes, bars and restaurants. They also supply workers for events and kiwifruit orchards.

"When I started [in May last year] there were about 30 staff on the books. Now we are up to 75," Layton said.

"It has grown exponentially, and that is just to meet demand.



"We had a record week [earlier this month] of 400 staff hours out."

Layton said with university students returning to their studies shortly and the anticipated spread of Omicron, finding staff may become even tougher for local hospitality businesses.

"I expect there will be greater demand. How do we know how many times we are going to have to isolate this year? How many times are we going to come in touch with Omicron?" she said.

"Particularly in our industry, it is going to happen all the time."

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Lee. Photo / NZME

She said more businesses can sign up through Planit's website for temporary workers, and workers would be supplied on the same day if available.

She said the only role they were struggling to fill was skilled chefs.

Planit Staff - like many companies - is currently employing new staff and pays a minimum of $27.50 per hour, Layton said.

The firm, which has been running since 2016 and is part of Planit Events, uses an app for its workers who can choose which shifts or jobs they want to do on any given day rather than be rostered on.

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee said a lack of transient workers in the region such as backpackers had impacted many businesses.

She said there were things businesses could do to mitigate staff shortages, such as working with temporary staff providers like Planit Staff.

"Beyond traditional approaches to [staff] retention, such as additional pay, benefits and perks, hospitality venues could assess what their team needs at a human level," she said.

"Assess culture in the workplace, how the team relate to one another and how valued individuals feel as part of the team.

"The landscape for staff in hospitality is competitive, so Hawke's Bay Chamber would encourage businesses to think laterally and creatively for solutions."