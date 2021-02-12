Hawke's Bay secondary school players get 10 week ban for abusive remarks

Two players involved in this controversial match have been banned for the season.

Two Hawke's Bay players at the centre of a complaint which alleged racist, homophobic and sexist comments were made in a secondary school cricket match have been banned for the season.

The players are sons of Hawke's Bay Cricket chief executive Craig Findlay and Mike Pawson, Napier Tech's club manager.

The ban takes into account that the players have been stood down for three weeks already, and totals 10 weeks.

The two players had turned out for a Napier Technical Old Boys' Year 11 to 13 side against a Western Districts Auckland Blue XI in a Twenty20 game on January 21.

A Sri Lankan umpire deemed a comment made by a Napier Tech player was racially offensive, and called the match off.

The Auckland Blue XI included players of Indian, Sri Lankan and Pakistani heritage.

Auckland Blue's subsequent complaint to the Hawke's Bay Cricket Association (HBCA) alleged racist, homophobic and sexist comments were made.

A HBCA statement said Independent Commissioner John Greenwood had concluded there had been racist and homophobic abuse and that the breaches warranted serious penalties.

He suspended the two players from playing until the end of the 2020-21 season, effectively a ban of 10 weeks, including the three week stand down already served.

The findings took into account evidence provided by players, parents and representatives of both teams.

HBCA chairman James Rainger said the board was comfortable with the decision "and regards it as consistent with the response to the type of behaviour that was found to have occurred."

"Racist and homophobic abuse is inconsistent with Hawkes Bay Cricket's values and culture."

Craig Findlay initially told Hawke's Bay Today there was nothing to investigate as the game was called off after a misunderstanding.

After he was approached for comment regarding his son's involvement, FIndlay said HBC was aware of the incident and dealing with it.