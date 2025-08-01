Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay retailers could suffer after ban on card surcharges

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Surcharges on PayWave card payments are set to become a thing of the past. Photo / Sharepix

Surcharges on PayWave card payments are set to become a thing of the past. Photo / Sharepix

Some Hawke’s Bay shops, cafes and eateries may stop offering contactless payment options like PayWave when a ban on card surcharges comes into effect, a retail leader says.

The Government this week announced a ban on most card payment surcharges across New Zealand by May 2026,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save