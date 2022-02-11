Three 4WD vehicles broke through a river gate and caused over $1000 of damage to a stopbank at Tennant Rd. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Regional council has implemented extra surveillance after three 4WD vehicles broke through a river gate and caused over $1000 of damage to a stopbank.

Senior ranger Mark Brinsdon said the council was sent pictures of the incident on Monday, where the occupants of the vehicles broke through a river gate at Tennant Rd with a grinder and drove around the stopbank.

"There has been moderate damage to the stopbank which will cost approximately $800 to repair. The grass reserve has been turned into mud and the locked entry gate was cut open with a grinder. Repairs to the gate will cost $250."

He said the council has had a huge response to their call for information from the public and are now following it up with enquiries.

"A formal complaint will be made to Police within the next 24 hours. Our team is currently gathering information and evidence."

He said a court could potentially charge the culprits with wilful damage and sustained loss of traction.

If charged and convicted of wilful damage, it could mean imprisonment for up to 3 months or a fine up to $2000 Summary Offences Act 1981.

If charged and convicted of sustained loss of traction that does not cause injury or death, it could mean imprisonment for up to 3 months or a fine up to $4500 according to the Land Transport Act 1998.

He said stopbanks are commonly used as playgrounds for 4WD vehicles, unfortunately, which compromises their integrity and puts communities at unnecessary risk of flooding in major weather events.

"Extra surveillance patrols have been added in the region to protect the stop banks and deliver education to the community regarding the importance of stopbanks."