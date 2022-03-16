Hawke's Bay records first Covid-related death, 1101 new cases

Hawke's Bay recorded its first Covid-related death, with 23 people listed in hospital on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay recorded its first Covid-related death, with 23 people listed in hospital on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay recorded its first Covid-related death on Thursday.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokesperson confirmed it was the region's first related fatality, and said further details would not be provided due to privacy and out of respect for the family.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time."

The spokesperson said the advice to the public remained the same.

"If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild, or you are a household contact of a positive case, get tested."

Hawke's Bay had 1101 new cases on Thursday, with 23 people in hospital.

The Ministry of Health said in the Hawke's Bay DHB area, first dose vaccination rates were at 97.5 per cent, second dose 95.7 per cent and boosted at 72.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Havelock North High School told parents on Thursday that it would reduce its hours from next week as Covid spread through students and teachers.

In an email, principal Greg Fenton said 90 students at the school of just over 1000 had tested positive so far in March, and 10 teachers. The numbers isolating at home exceeded these numbers.

From Monday, the school would reduce from five to four periods a day, meaning school hours would finish at 2pm. This would be reviewed at the end of each week.

The ministry announced 19,566 new nationwide cases of Covid, 930 hospitalisations, with 23 in ICU and 10 Covid-related deaths on Thursday.

The Covid-related death toll is now 151.

People were encouraged to register their rapid antigen test (RAT) result- whether it was positive or negative.

The ministry said it was the best way to give public health officials an overview of case numbers in particular areas of New Zealand, to help determine the best spread of public health resources.

It was also important if your condition became worse, and you required additional healthcare.

From Friday, March 11, in addition to reporting the test results through My Covid Record, parents and caregivers were able to report test results of children under 12 and other family members by calling the My Covid Record team on 0800 222 478.

To date, more than 13,000 people have recorded RAT results in My Covid Record on behalf of family members.

Hawke's Bay people with symptoms or household contacts can also order RAT kits to pick up at collection sites such as pharmacies and some other providers.

For a list of these see healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/hawkes-bay/