Hawke’s Bay rangatahi invited to speak in Alice Springs, Australia, as indigenous bonds celebrated

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
In Darwin, Australia, attendees of the biennial Indigenous Language and Technology Conference have been hearing about initiatives to preserve and protect the Māori language. Video / Te Ao Māori News

MokoBoys never stopped helping Hawke’s Bay’s kaumātua (elders) after many were left isolated during Cyclone Gabrielle, and now the group’s story of indigenous excellence is set to be shared on the world Alice Springs in Australia. Mitchell Hageman reports.

