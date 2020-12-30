Hawke's Bay Racecourse hosts New Year's Day Races set to draw thousands

The annual event is "a tried and true family tradition" for many. Photo / File

The annual New Year's Day Races at Hawke's Bay Racecourse is set to draw thousands of punters.

Hawke's Bay Racing CEO Darin Balcombe expects the event will attract its usual number of 5000 to 6000 guests.

Along with six races there will also be children's activities both on and off the track including a variety of races, bouncy castles and face painting.

There is also a $500 domestic travel voucher to be won with a heads and tails competition, various food options "and all the racing excitement from around the country".

Balcombe describes the event as "a tried-and-true family day" which has a lot of tradition for the people who attend.

"This has been a tradition for Hawke's Bay families for generations, they bring their kids, then their kids bring their kids."

He said he has heard stories from people who recall coming with their parents 35-40 years ago.

What keeps them coming back he believes is the "relaxed picnic type atmosphere".

"I think it's just the relaxed, come along in a pair of shorts and chill out, bring your picnic and your BYO."

It's more of a family event than the party atmosphere of the Livamol Classic which is the highest for attendance numbers, followed by the New Year's Day Races.

Gates open at 10.30am and the first of six races starts at 1.40pm.

Tickets for the Premier Lounge, The Village reserved marquee and reserved picnic table with umbrellas are sold out but there are $15 gate sales and the Members Stand for $35 on the day.