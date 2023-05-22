Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace sells out his Toitoi fundraiser quiz event within weeks of tickets going on sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace sells out his Toitoi fundraiser quiz event within weeks of tickets going on sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

Who knew Hawke’s Bay residents were such quiz nuts? Only three weeks after tickets to a special quiz night with the famous The Chase quizmaster the “Dark Destroyer” Shaun Wallace went on sale, the event was sold out.

Toitoi business manager Coltan Wright explained they had always known the quiz event would be popular, as The Chase and the Dark Destroyer are well-known and loved by all ages.

“But obviously, we were thrilled it sold out as quickly as it did and the fact it’s also raising money for the Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s Cyclone Relief Fund is the cherry on top,” Wright added.

The famous quiz master is set to bring a slice of the popular quiz show The Chase to Toitoi on June 3, with all funds raised heading to the cyclone relief fund.

When asked if Wallace knew the show had been a sell-out success, one of the Dark Destroyer NZ tour organisers said he is “very aware it’s sold out and has said on his social media that he’s excited to come back to New Zealand and raise money for great causes across the country”.

While ticket sales will go towards the cyclone relief fundraiser, there is still more fundraising to be done during the event.

Those lucky enough to have snatched up a ticket will enjoy a night of silent auctions, mystery envelopes and lots of quizzing.

Event manager Pippa Layton, from Planit Events, explained the silent auction gives quizzers the opportunity to purchase $20 and $50 mystery envelopes, with every envelope being a guaranteed winner.

Some prizes include a VIP Toitoi Laugh Your A** Off experience, a family photo session and a fine art print from Rachel Burt Photography, hospitality vouchers, meat packs from Bostocks and more.

“All funds raised will be added to the total donated to the HB Foundation’s Cyclone recovery fund, and we’re very grateful to these and all the local businesses, including Dish Catering, which has come on board to support this event,” Layton said.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



