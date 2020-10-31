Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay property market boosted by first-home buyers and returning citizens

4 minutes to read

Combination of first-home buyers, returning expats and those escaping big cities helped boost the Hawke's Bay property market. Photo / Warren Buckland

By: Christian Fuller

First-home buyers, returning expats and Auckland runaways have helped boost the Hawke's Bay property market ahead of its already strong pre-Covid position.

The nationwide housing market started the year in a good place, according to

