A stunning home overlooking the Tukituki River has won big at the Central North Island, East Coast & Hawke's Bay Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. Photo / Supplied

A stunning home overlooking the Tukituki River has taken out the New Home Over $4 million category at the Central North Island, East Coast & Hawke's Bay Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The Patangata home, built by builder Davcon, also took out the categories for The Gas Hub Kitchen Excellence Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Resene Eco.Decorator Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award.

The single-storey house sits on an elevated rural site, where the builders have answered the owners' wishes of incorporating their recycled feature pieces, sourced from around the globe, carefully into the construction.

A spokesperson said the design was a large and challenging project that required careful planning to accommodate all the sub-trades and services involved.

"The final result is an outstanding home that has been beautifully constructed. A credit to the builders and all involved, who have executed their work with pride and great attention to detail."

Gearey Homes won the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and a Gold Award, for this home in Taradale. Photo / Supplied

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises the very best homes, builders, and craftsmen across New Zealand. This year the regional competition had over 295 entries across eight regions.

Design Builders (HB) scooped the New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award for a home in Havelock North.

"When you are asked to build for the same client over a dozen times, it must say something great about the homes you are building," the spokesperson said.

The bespoke two-bedroom home's exterior is painted plywood and timber battens, which complement the house's design style. The interior features large windows and skylights, filling the house with light.

Gearey Homes won the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Taradale.

"A lot of thought has gone into the design of this home to gain the most out of the private section located at the end of a cul-de-sac."

Design Builders (HB) scooped the New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award for this home in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

This home features a stylish central kitchen that complements the open-plan living area. The exterior is dark stained Abodo cladding, which provides a strong contrast to the white plaster finish

Two more Hawke's Bay homes, one built by Inspired Projects in Bayview, and the other in Awatoto by Jennian Homes Hawke's Bay, picked up Silver Awards.