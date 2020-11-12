Hawke's Bay prop banned for rest of Mitre 10 Cup

Sona Taumalolo has been banned for punching during the Magpies clash with Wellington. Photo File

Veteran Hawke's Bay prop Sona Taumalolo has been suspended for three weeks after being cited in the Magpies Ranfurly Shield defence against Wellington on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was found to have deliberately struck Lions halfback Conor Collins several times as tensions rose late in the game.

Duty judicial officer Nigel Hampton QC deemed his actions to be intentional and deliberate, with a starting point sanction of six weeks.

The sanction was reduced to three weeks on account of Taumalolo's early admission of wrongdoing, expression of regret and a good judicial record over a long career.

That will still see him miss the Magpies' last regular season game against Taranaki this Sunday, the home semifinal they have already secured and a potential Championship final the following week.

Magpies prop Sona Taumalolo, right, was at the heart of a melee towards the end of Sunday's win over Wellington. Photo / Ian Cooper

While Hawke's Bay will miss having their most-seasoned prop available for selection, they are well stocked in that department, with Namatahi Waa, Joel Hintz and Jason Long all having played significant minutes this season in addition to usual starters Pouri Rakete-Stones and Joe Apikotoa.

The Magpies will name their side to play Taranaki at 8am on Saturday morning.