Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay prison assault: Dept of Corrections begins review

4 minutes to read
The Sensible Sentencing Trust believes the Department of Corrections isn't doing enough to prevent more assaults against staff like the one last week at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison. Photo / NZME

The Sensible Sentencing Trust believes the Department of Corrections isn't doing enough to prevent more assaults against staff like the one last week at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Union warnings about assaults in prisons were sent less than a month before a violent assault on a corrections officer at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison last week.

An upcoming Department of Corrections review into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.