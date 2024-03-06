Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke’s Bay principal invites David Seymour to break bread over free school lunch benefits

James Pocock
4 mins to read
Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau, left, and Hastings Girls' High Principal Catherine Bentley enjoying lunch with students last year. Bentley has invited ACT leader David Seymour to visit and speak with students to see and hear the benefits of free school lunches. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke’s Bay school fearful the government will pull funding on free school lunches has invited Act leader David Seymour to visit students to see and hear the benefits.

Advocates for Ka , Aotearoa’s free school lunch programme, say data shows teen students who missed meals as they could not afford them were up to four years behind their peers in their learning.

