Karamū High School students Tazzy Garnham-Stark (left), Ollie Arcus and Angelo Giugliano enjoying their macaroni and cheese for lunch.

Karamū High School students Tazzy Garnham-Stark (left), Ollie Arcus and Angelo Giugliano enjoying their macaroni and cheese for lunch.

After years of advocating for the Government to include Karamū High School in its scheme for free lunches in schools, the Havelock North school has had a successful rollout of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako - Healthy School Lunches programme.

With kids returning to school, Term 4 saw Karamū High kick off its lunch-in-school programme, with 900 students receiving macaroni and cheese, a hidden-vegetable brownie and an apple as their first meal.

Karamū High principal Dionne Thomas said she is thrilled they have been included in the programme.

“It is a fantastic coup, as consistent, healthy food once a day will make a lasting difference to the students’ future.

“Our students have already embraced this opportunity and the benefits it will bring for themselves, their whānau and the school to blossom,” she said.

Karamū High School Year 13 students gathered to enjoy their first supplied lunch together in the courtyard.

She thanked KidsCan and Hastings New World for supporting their own breakfast and lunch programmes, plus the local Ministry of Education office and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck for their “unwavering support”.

Research indicates reducing food insecurity for children and young people improves wellbeing, supports child development and learning and improves learners’ levels of concentration, behaviour and school achievement.

It also reduces financial hardship among families and whānau, addresses barriers to children’s participation in education, promotes attendance at school and boosts learners’ overall health.

The decile-four high school has not previously qualified for the programme, but after years of advocacy, changing demographics saw them secure a review following the Government’s budget provision to the programme.

After completing a four-week trial last term with a group of more than 60 Year 9 and 11 students, they decided to engage local company The Food Co. to be their external provider.

As part of the programme, they have made changes to the school timetable to allow Year 9-11 mentor classes to eat lunch together in a whānau environment.

Year 11 student Angelo Giugliano said he had enjoyed the meals so far.

“It is really great. Nothing to complain about at all,” he said.

Principal’s executive assistant Gemma Meiring said Thomas has been advocating for the school for such a long time that it’s just really exciting the school is now able to provide lunch for the students.

“It has been really great to see the students sitting around and actually engaging with each other over their meal. And they all seem to have enjoyed their meals – some have come up for seconds, which is great,” Meiring said.