Hawke's Bay primary sector: More than 12.5 tonnes of plastic collected in three months

More than 12.5 tonnes of plastic have been collected from Hawke's Bay farmers and growers in the past three months, demonstrating a commitment to environmental protection.

The massive amount of plastic waste has been collected since mid-December from five Agrecovery sites in the region as part of the rural recycling programme.

It's already more than a quarter of the 48.5 tonnes collected from the region last year.

"This is proof of the local rural community's commitment to the environment," Agrecovery general manager Tony Wilson said.

The plastic was sent to the Bin Hire Hub in Hastings for processing with contractors working through the day and night to shred the containers so that they could be sent to the Agrecovery recycler in Auckland.

"We take our hats off to the Hawke's Bay farmers and growers that have been making the most of our recycling programme," Wilson said.

"We commend them for taking the time and effort to triple-rinse containers and bring them in for recycling.

"Like most consumers, farmers and growers are left with plastic packaging that they don't want to send to landfill or release emissions by burning it."

He said they were motivated to do the right thing and turn it into a resource that doesn't get wasted, he said.

After being processed at the Hastings Bin Hire Hub, the shredded plastic was sent for recycling at Astron Plastics in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay orchard manager, Stephanus Roode of Freshmax, uses the Agrecovery on-property collection service for containers and drums.

"The collection service is really fast and it's a joy working with Agrecovery.

"I always get a quick response when I have a question too."

As a grower, he said recycling was about "doing our bit for the environment".

Roode also participated in the Agrecovery trial for recycling the bags used for fertilisers and sulphurs that took place in the region late last year.

"We go through a lot of bags, so I hope we get to recycle more bags through the programme."

He said programmes like Agrecovery, which provide alternatives to the harmful disposal practices of burning, burying and stock-piling of waste, were vital to the future of New Zealand.

Agrecovery aims to clear more rural waste by partnering with industry groups, product stewardship schemes and councils around the country to make it easier for rural communities to recycle.