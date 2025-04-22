Scannell said the Pope had given a direction to the church which he hoped the new pontiff, once selected, would continue to build on.

“He certainly showed tremendous courage in being able to go out among the people on Easter Sunday, probably the most important day of the year,” he said.

“But I think he was a man that was really keen on dying with his boots on and that’s what he did.

Scannell said he’d be remembered not just for his courage but also for his care for the poor and the marginalised.

Father Marcus Francis, parish priest of the Catholic Parish of Hastings, said Hawke’s Bay Catholics admired and were inspired by the Pope.

“[The Pope got] people to know God as a God of love and a God of mercy, and even though he spoke of the traditional church teachings and adhered to those, he also wanted everyone to know that God loves everybody and absolutely everybody,” he said.

“I hope that the next Pope continues the programme ... which was ultimately to strengthen the church and its communion and empower all believers to participate in the mission of the church, and to also open up dialogue with non-Christians and Christians who aren’t Catholic, so that we can find unity and work together and to bring peace to the world and work to meet the suffering of the world.”

