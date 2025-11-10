Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay police issue 14 infringements in one morning as drivers use phones on expressway

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hawke's Bay police conducted a checkpoint at Ōmahu on Thursday.

Hawke's Bay police conducted a checkpoint at Ōmahu on Thursday.

A car has been impounded, three people summonsed to court and 30 infringements issued after a police road safety blitz across Hawke’s Bay.

Police set up checkpoints on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, and in Fernhill, Ōmahu, Flaxmere, and Havelock North last Thursday.

Hawke’s Bay road policing Senior

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save