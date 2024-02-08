Four-vehicle pile-up on Hawke’s Bay Expressway, two trucks involved, people injured

The southbound lane of the expressway - near the Kennedy Rd on ramp and Meeanee Rd off ramps - is blocked and closed.

At least one person has serious injuries after a four-vehicle pile-up on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway in Napier.

A witness said two trucks, a ute and a car were involved in the crash between the Kennedy Rd on ramp and Meeanee Rd off ramps about 7.50am on Friday.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the expressway from the Taradale Rd roundabout to the Meeanee Rd off ramp are closed as at 8.15am, a New Zealand Transport Agency social media post said.

The southbound lane would be closed “for some time”, a police statement said.

Rain was falling and visibility low at the time of the crash.







