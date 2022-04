Magnus Jones competing in the 5km event.

Magnus Jones competing in the 5km event.

Walkers reflected in a pond.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper caught up with the participants in the annual Cole Murray Cape Kidnappers Trail Run/Walk on Saturday.

The event is part of the Hawke's Bay Trail Running Series and supports the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust.

It is set on private land and includes trails through and alongside beaches, native forest, waterfalls, river gorges and coastal farmland.

Father and daughter team Ava and James Domine enjoying the Cape countryside.

15km runner Justin Dawson crossing the finish line at Clifton.

Rachel Muir and Matt Nelson nearing the end of their 15km run.

5km competitor Andrew Ward was unsuccessful in his attempt to keep his shoes dry.

Graham Atkinson crossing the finish line with the detached sole from his shoe.

Hannah Shaw looks comfortable running the 5km course.