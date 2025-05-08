Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay parents agree social media for under-16s is scary - but will a ban work?

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

National MP Catherine Wedd's member's bill aims to ban social media access to under-16s. Photo / Unsplash - MD Duran

National MP Catherine Wedd's member's bill aims to ban social media access to under-16s. Photo / Unsplash - MD Duran

Hawke’s Bay parents say social media and the internet is a frightening place for under-16s, but are divided on whether Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd’s Members’ Bill to ban them from social media will shield them from the dangers.

The National Party bill will remain a Members’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today