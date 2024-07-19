Hawke's Bay Regional Council is cleaning up after a crashed car was dumped in a stream off Riverslea Rd a week after it crashed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has been left to clean up after a long-crashed car was likely pushed into a Hastings drain.

Police responded to the initial crash just after 2.30am on Saturday, July 6, after a vehicle collided with a bridge on Riverslea Rd.

At the time no injuries were reported and police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remained ongoing.

The car stayed in place for about a week before the Regional Council was notified on Friday, July 12, that the car was now in the drain next to the road.

A Regional Council spokeswoman said staff had since used hydrocarbon booms to pick up the oil petrol in the drain and were working on a “recovery solution” for the car.