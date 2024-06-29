Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Quake swarm, Wairoa Lotto player wins second division

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
The felt reports for a 3.8 quake that struck near Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / Geonet

Seven light earthquakes in 24 hours

Seven light earthquakes in 24 hours, the majority centred near Hastings, caused a few shaky moments for residents in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

Three of the quakes were felt and reported by more than 1000 people on Geonet’s ‘felt’ feature.

They were a magnitude 4.0 at 10.10am on Saturday 10km southeast of Hastings, a magnitude 3.8 at 6.48pm 20km southeast of Hastings and a magnitude 4.0 at 7.32pm 20km southeast of Hastings.

The most felt of the three, all of which were at a depth between 20 and 30km below the surface, was the 3.8 magnitude quake, which received 1643 felt reports.

Other in the swarm received fewer than 1000 reports and the 2.8 magnitude quake near Waipukurau at 1.39am wasn’t enough to wake anyone - not one person reported feeling it.

Lotto player from Wairoa wins second div

A lucky Lotto player from Wairoa is one of fourteen around the country to win $19,817 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,860.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch City.

The winning Wairoa ticket was sold at Wairoa New World.



