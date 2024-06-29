The felt reports for a 3.8 quake that struck near Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / Geonet

Seven light earthquakes in 24 hours

Seven light earthquakes in 24 hours, the majority centred near Hastings, caused a few shaky moments for residents in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

Three of the quakes were felt and reported by more than 1000 people on Geonet’s ‘felt’ feature.

They were a magnitude 4.0 at 10.10am on Saturday 10km southeast of Hastings, a magnitude 3.8 at 6.48pm 20km southeast of Hastings and a magnitude 4.0 at 7.32pm 20km southeast of Hastings.

The most felt of the three, all of which were at a depth between 20 and 30km below the surface, was the 3.8 magnitude quake, which received 1643 felt reports.