Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Person badly injured in crash near Hastings

The aftermath of the crash in Pakipaki. Photo / Connull Lang

One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a parked vehicle near Hastings early on Saturday.

The crash happened about 5.30am along Te Aute Rd in the suburb of Pakipaki, close to an area undergoing road works.

A police spokesman said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crash involved a car and a parked vehicle.

The parked vehicle was believed to be a roller machine.

Car retrieved from water

A car was retrieved from the water next to a bridge on State Highway 51 at Awatoto on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman said there was a single-vehicle crash on SH51 near the Waitangi Bridge at 5.14am.

There were no injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a car had gone into the water and had to be retrieved following the incident.

Waipukurau grass fire

Firefighters battled a vegetation fire off Porangahau Rd in Waipukurau on Saturday which started just before 9am, and covered an area of about 35m by 30m at its height.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire was in “deep-seated grass” and firefighters were on the scene for about three hours extinguishing and dampening it down.

He said no buildings were damaged.

Truck fire at Kotemaori

Firefighters had to extinguish a truck fire along SH2 at Kotemaori on Sunday morning.

The blaze happened about 4.45am. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Police had not attended the fire when contacted on Sunday morning.

Blaze at skate park

Firefighters were called to Waipukurau Skate Park late on Saturday night, and extinguished a fire in a rubbish bin.

