Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Rollers, roadworks and regulations: The Te Aute Rd crash that I saw coming

Chris Hyde
By
5 mins to read
The aftermath of a car smashing into a parked-up roller on Te Aute Rd on Saturday, which has left a woman in her 30s in a serious condition in hospital for several days now. Photo / Connull Lang

The aftermath of a car smashing into a parked-up roller on Te Aute Rd on Saturday, which has left a woman in her 30s in a serious condition in hospital for several days now. Photo / Connull Lang

OPINION

I tip-toed my car over the Awanui Stream bridge near Havelock North on Friday night, because I knew I needed to be careful.

I drive several times a day over this tight little 80km/h

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today