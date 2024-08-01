Hawke’s Bay news in brief: One person seriously injured after car crash near Flaxmere

One person with serious injuries after crash in Flaxmere. Photo /NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a car crash near Flaxmere on Thursday.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on York Rd, near the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, around 11.30am.

A police spokesperson said the road is currently closed and diversion are in place.

