Their lights and wristbands shimmer, and laughter rings out in the gloom, emboldened by the safety of numbers.

It’s working.

Mains – a mother of three children, a paediatric nurse and a qualified personal trainer – started the Tuesday evening run club in November 2024 to help women connect socially and reduce the dangers of night running.

“Unfortunately, we do have to think about them,” Mains said.

Emily Mains has started a club for women runners to run in darkness in Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor Photography

Mains said running in winter often meant women who wanted to keep running after work had to change their path, or move indoors on to treadmills.

“The obvious answer is yes, do that, change your thing, but we shouldn’t have to.

“There are so many that just wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t for the group.”

Mains provides the women who turn up with LED light-up vests and bands sponsored by Portmans Motor Lodge to make sure they can be seen.

The women also use hand and head torches to light their path.

The vests are lightweight, worn around the waist and over the shoulder, and can be adjusted for comfort.

“They have a zip front pocket on them so you can put your belongings.

“I just wanted to make sure it was still accessible for everyone to take away as many barriers as possible.

“By lighting up the girls, at least people can see them coming.

“They can see where the next person is, they know they are not completely isolated in whatever spot they are in.”

Mains hopes to source more light for the women so even more can join in.

She said the number of women who participate can change depending on schedules and life, which was part of her motivation to create a flexible experience.

“Our winter numbers have gone up, so we are getting about 25 runners a week since daylight saving, which is really good and shows how important it is to be able to feel safe in a group.”

The Emily Mains Fitness run club is averaging 25 people every week since daylight saving ended. Photo / Paul Taylor Photography

She said she’d had several women tell her they were looking for community and safety while exercising, and had found this within the club.

“As we get older, we stop doing it, and we compare ourselves to how we used to be, and so people avoid it.”

She also runs fitness classes and wanted to make it financially accessible, with a small $10 fee per session.

“You’re not signing up for memberships, and you’re not locked into things and you can come and go as life takes you.”

She said the club offered a space of encouragement for running and walking, and they operated a buddy system.

“I hear so many times, ‘ I’m not a runner’, and actually, I find these women running further and further each week.”

Mains said at the end of each month, she holds a social event for the women – a chance to further connect and form friendships.

“You can be comfortable and exactly who you are.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.