Hastings High School Old Girls wing attack Molly Deighton jumps in front of All In: Mavericks' wing defence in their Super 8 match on Wednesday, won 43-30 by HHSOG. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay’s glamour netball competition is showing there is life after the cat as it catches up with games that were abandoned in the darkness last month.

The weekly midweek Super 8 games were already under way at the Pettigrew Green Arena when the lights when a cat short-circuited the Transpower station less than a kilometre away at Redclyffe.

Part of the catch-up happened on Monday, when All In: Elusive, the beaten finalists last year, beat MAC Blue by 20 points and returned to the venue two nights later to defeat Waipukurau side Central by 11 points in a match that amassed 109 points in total.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, defending champions Otane had a 38-point win over promoted side Taradale and in the next catch-up game next Monday meet Hastings High School Old Girls, who on Wednesday also maintained an unbeaten record with a win by 13 points over All In: Mavericks.

HHSOG goalsShoot Lucy Smith lines up the net again. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Super 8 continues each Wednesday night, with the top four qualifying for the semifinals on August 16, the winners playing the final seven days later.

Results from this week: All In: Elusive 59 MAC Blue 39, Napier Girls’ High School 36 MAC Blue 30, Hastings High School Old Girls 43 All In: Mavericks 30, All In: Elusive 65 Central 44, Otane 56 Taradale Phoenix 18.

Points (with games played in brackets): All In: Elusive (4) 16, Otane (3) 12pts, Hastings HSOG (3) 12, Napier GHS (4) 12, Central (4) 4, MAC Blue (4) 4, Taradale (3) 0, All In: Mavericks (4).

Draw (all games at Pettigrew Green Arena): Otane v Hastings HSOG, Monday, 6.15pm; All In: Elusive v Napier GHS, Wednesday 6.15pm; MAC Blue v Otane, Wednesday, 6.15pm; Central v Hastings HSOG, Wednesday 7.45pm; All In: Mavericks v Taradale Phoenix, Wednesday 7.45pm.



