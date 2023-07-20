Hawke’s Bay’s glamour netball competition is showing there is life after the cat as it catches up with games that were abandoned in the darkness last month.
The weekly midweek Super 8 games were already under way at the Pettigrew Green Arena when the lights when a cat short-circuited the Transpower station less than a kilometre away at Redclyffe.
Part of the catch-up happened on Monday, when All In: Elusive, the beaten finalists last year, beat MAC Blue by 20 points and returned to the venue two nights later to defeat Waipukurau side Central by 11 points in a match that amassed 109 points in total.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, defending champions Otane had a 38-point win over promoted side Taradale and in the next catch-up game next Monday meet Hastings High School Old Girls, who on Wednesday also maintained an unbeaten record with a win by 13 points over All In: Mavericks.
The Super 8 continues each Wednesday night, with the top four qualifying for the semifinals on August 16, the winners playing the final seven days later.
Results from this week: All In: Elusive 59 MAC Blue 39, Napier Girls’ High School 36 MAC Blue 30, Hastings High School Old Girls 43 All In: Mavericks 30, All In: Elusive 65 Central 44, Otane 56 Taradale Phoenix 18.
Points (with games played in brackets): All In: Elusive (4) 16, Otane (3) 12pts, Hastings HSOG (3) 12, Napier GHS (4) 12, Central (4) 4, MAC Blue (4) 4, Taradale (3) 0, All In: Mavericks (4).
Draw (all games at Pettigrew Green Arena): Otane v Hastings HSOG, Monday, 6.15pm; All In: Elusive v Napier GHS, Wednesday 6.15pm; MAC Blue v Otane, Wednesday, 6.15pm; Central v Hastings HSOG, Wednesday 7.45pm; All In: Mavericks v Taradale Phoenix, Wednesday 7.45pm.