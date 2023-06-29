Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier power cut: It was the cat’s volt

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
Redclyffe Substation, from where the power supply has been cut twice this year, by a cyclone and by a cat. Photo / Warren Buckland

Redclyffe Substation, from where the power supply has been cut twice this year, by a cyclone and by a cat. Photo / Warren Buckland

Investigators hot on the tale of the cat burglar that paid the ultimate price when it short-circuited Napier’s power supply and plunged the city into darkness on Wednesday night are trying to find out how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today