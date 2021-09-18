Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke's Bay netball: All In survive semi-final scare

Hawkes Bay Today
By Thomas Airey
All In goal attack Kia Diamond calm in the storm. Photo / Ian Cooper

Top seeds All In Tremains Elusive survived an almighty scare from Central Sports Vet Services to win 50-49 and advance to the Hawke's Bay Netball Super Eight final next week.

All In were heavy favourites

