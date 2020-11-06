Hawke's Bay Magpies primed for final Shield defence of season

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich (centre) has brought back most of his top players for Hawke's Bay's biggest game of the season. Photo / Paul Taylor

After a week of self-reflection off the back of losing a match they should have won, the Hawke's Bay Magpies are ready for their biggest game yet this season.

The Magpies face Wellington at 2.05pm tomorrow at McLean Park and there is plenty riding on this fixture with just one round of the Mitre 10 Cup regular season to follow.

A win will secure the Ranfurly Shield for summer, and lock in a home Championship semifinal while keeping Hawke's Bay in the hunt for the top seed and a home final as well.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said he is pretty pleased with how his team have prepared after a disappointing 22-17 loss to Bay of Plenty in the Battle of the Bays.

"Losing the way we did has created a little bit of edge just naturally for the guys," he said.

Ozich said his side haven't talked about the Ranfurly Shield at all this week, although they are well aware of what is at stake in their final defence this season.

"The big talking points were around getting our performance better, and if we do that we give ourselves a chance to get the win, keep the Shield and get the points in the bank," he said.

"If we do what we're supposed to do and play the way we're supposed to play, the rest will look after itself."

That might be a tough ask against the visiting Lions though, who are strong contenders for a semifinal berth in the top-tier Premiership.

Mark Ozich (left) was more than a little disappointed with his team's efforts last week and is demanding better against Wellington on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ozich said Wellington have weapons right throughout their lineup, from Xavier Numia and Alex Fidow in the front row to Julian Savea on the wing:

"There's guys that can just hurt you, a lot of threats, a lot of explosive guys that play with good instinct."

He said the two keys to a Magpies victory will be meeting that defensive challenge and staying solid in the set pieces.

With wet and windy weather being forecasted for Sunday afternoon in Napier, Ozich thinks that could favour a Wellington team more used to playing in those sorts of conditions.

"For us, as a collective we're going to have to execute really well," he said.

Forwards Joe Apikotoa, Geoff Cridge and Brendon O'Connor have all slotted straight back into the starting lineup after being rested last week.

"We're starting to narrow down to getting to what we hope can be our best team," Ozich said, noting they weren't quite there yet.

That is perhaps best illustrated by Lincoln McClutchie and Danny Toala coming off the bench for the second week in a row.

"Sometimes the opposition we play dictates what we select," Ozich said.

Loose forward Gareth Evans is out due to the ankle injury that has given him grief since the Super Rugby season.

Ozich said they will see how it looks over the weekend, hoping he would be available for next week's regular season finale against Taranaki.

"He's getting some scans done, and hopefully we'll know more in the next week or so around how that's going to unfold," the coach said.

Hawke's Bay Magpies to play Wellington

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 2. Ash Dixon (captain), 3. Joe Apikotoa, 4. Geoff Cridge, 5. Tom Parsons, 6. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Brendon O'Connor, 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Folau Fakatava, 10. Caleb Makene, 11. Jonah Lowe, 12. Neria Fomai, 13. Stacey Ili, 14. Lolagi Visinia, 15. Kurt Baker

Reserves: 16. Kianu Kereru-Symes (vice-captain), 17. Sona Taumalolo, 18. Namatahi Waa, 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20. Solomone Funaki, 21. Connor McLeod, 22. Lincoln McClutchie, 23. Danny Toala