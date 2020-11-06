Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Magpies primed for final Shield defence of season

4 minutes to read

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich (centre) has brought back most of his top players for Hawke's Bay's biggest game of the season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Thomas Airey

After a week of self-reflection off the back of losing a match they should have won, the Hawke's Bay Magpies are ready for their biggest game yet this season.

The Magpies face Wellington at 2.05pm

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.