Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Magpies dominate Auckland 45-28 in Napier

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The former formidable Hastings Boys' High combination of Folau Fakatava and Lincoln McClutchie was evident in Thursday night's victory over Auckland. Photo / NZME

The former formidable Hastings Boys' High combination of Folau Fakatava and Lincoln McClutchie was evident in Thursday night's victory over Auckland. Photo / NZME

By Doug Laing

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies may have surprised even themselves with a near record 45-28 win over Auckland in a crucial NPC match at McLean Park, Napier.

Up 26-7 at halftime they ran in 7 tries to land just 2 points short of Hawke’s Bay’s biggest score

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save