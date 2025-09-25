Hawke’s Bay Magpies dominate Auckland 45-28 in Napier

The former formidable Hastings Boys' High combination of Folau Fakatava and Lincoln McClutchie was evident in Thursday night's victory over Auckland. Photo / NZME

By Doug Laing

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies may have surprised even themselves with a near record 45-28 win over Auckland in a crucial NPC match at McLean Park, Napier.

Up 26-7 at halftime they ran in 7 tries to land just 2 points short of Hawke’s Bay’s biggest score against Auckland, a 47-13 win in 2009.

On a fine and breezy night, Hawke’s Bay kicked off and were mainly in Auckland territory at the embankment end for the first 5 minutes before first five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie, originally named in the reserves but again starting in place of injured first choice Harry Godfrey, cut through from short range to score the first try and then kick the conversion.

The Magpies were all over Auckland for most of the next 15 minutes, but were unable to score before an Auckland breakaway which resulted in a try to left wing to Xavi Tito-Harris, converted with a superbly-judged kick across the wind from wide out by first five Rico Simpson.