Hawke’s Bay Magpies dominate Auckland 45-28 in Napier

There was immediate relief for the Magpies with Devan Flanders scoring close to the posts at the other end, with McClutchie adding another 2 points to make it 14-7 entering the 2nd quarter.
It stretched to 21-7 when the Magpies capitalised on Auckland’s mistakes and brittle defence to spread it wide, before flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi got the break and scored, McClutchie again converting from close to the posts.
Amid an attack growing in confidence Flanders was sent over for his second try and it was 26-7 with 2 minutes until halftime.
The Magpies defended deep in their own territory early in the second half, but as soon as the chance arose were putting second five-eighth Le Roux Malan over in the 7th minute of the second half, McClutchie converting again, making it 33-7, enough to end Auckland’s hopes in a season which has seen just 2 wins in 9 games.
Even when they did reply, the Magpies were back in for Malan to score again, Auckland grabbing two more ties and the Bay one more, to replacement Andrew Tauatevalu.
The win put them safe in the top 8 for the quarterfinals, and a chance of a home match if they beat Manawatu in Palmerston North on October 4.