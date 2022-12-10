Hawke’s Bay Lotto player one of 12 Second division winners

A Hawke's Bay person is one of 12 winners of the Lotto Second Division Draw, with a ticket purchased through MyLotto. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

A Hawke's Bay person is one of 12 winners of the Lotto Second Division Draw, with a ticket purchased through MyLotto. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

A Hawke’s Bay winner was one of 12 Lotto players across the country who will be celebrating a Second Division win of $19,841 from the Saturday night draw.

The winning ticket was purchased from the MyLotto app.

There were three winning tickets purchased in Auckland, two from the MyLotto app and one from Countdown St Lukes’s.

Three winning tickets were purchased in Christchurch, two from the MyLotto app and one from Wigram New World.

One winning ticket was purchased from Mill St. Pak N Save, in Hamilton.

One winning ticket was purchased in Paihia, from Countdown Waitangi.

One winning ticket was purchased from New World Te Kuiti in Te Kuiti.

One winning ticket was purchased from MyLotto in Wellington, while another winning ticket was purchased from MyLotto in Whanganui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball and Strike both rolled over and there will be a combined prize pool of $8 million on Wednesday.

The Powerball Jackpot will be $6 million, while Lotto First Division and Strike Four will each be $1 million.

Strike Four is a Must Be Won draw, which means if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

As part of a Lotto Christmas promotion, all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 11 December and 7.30pm Saturday 31 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.