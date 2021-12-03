Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawke's Bay - let's raise some coin for Cranford Hospice

Cranford lost over $300,000 when their biggest fundraiser of the year was cancelled, so The Hits - Hawke's Bay are helping Raise Some Coin for Cranford. Video / The Hits - Hawke's Bay

Let's raise some coin for Cranford.

Due to losing its biggest fundraiser of the year with their wine auction, because of Covid 19, Cranford has lost over $300,000.

Cranford Hospice has had a huge impact on many people's lives within the Hawke's Bay community, and that is why Kork n Barrel has teamed up with The Hits Hawke's Bay to bring to life "Let's Raise Some Coin For Cranford".

Kork n Barrel and The Thirsty Whale have kickstarted the fundraiser appeal with $1000.

Local businesses have now been coming on board to pledge varying amounts live on The Hits Hawke's Bay breakfast show, and in just a couple of days, have pledged $3000.

The target is $10,000 and local businesses are being asked to dig deep and help out a worthy cause.

If businesses or the public wish to donate they can head to cranfordhospice.org.nz