Hawke's Bay is 2444 shots away from reaching 90 per cent fully vaccinated

Covid testing at the Hastings Health Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's eligible population is 2444 vaccinations away from reaching 90 per cent for second doses.

On Monday, 88 per cent of the population, 129,006 people, had received their first and second doses.

Under the Covid-19 Protection Framework, Hawke's Bay is at the orange traffic light setting, while Wairoa remains at red until it moves into orange at 11.59pm on December 30.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said with more visitors in the region this holiday season, it was important people were familiar with the framework.

Eyre said people who were unwell or had been exposed to a Covid case needed to stay at home.

She said three things needed to be remembered at every colour setting - mask, scan and vaccine pass.

"Do not travel or take part in events or activities if you are sick," she said.

Eyre said it was important people got tested as soon as possible and did not wait until they got home.

Symptomatic people would need to isolate until they received their test results.

"If a visitor to Hawke's Bay tests positive for Covid, a member of the DHB health team will advise them as to what they should do, depending on their circumstances.

"This could be to stay where they are, make plans to isolate elsewhere or to return directly to their home with appropriate safety measures in place.

"We will discuss the person's options and agree on a plan that meets their personal needs and reduces the risk to others. People will not be able to use public transport or travel long distances that require an overnight stay or interisland travel."

She said if it was not possible for a person to return home safely, they would be supported to isolate in an appropriate facility in Hawke's Bay.

Eyre said being fully vaccinated offered the best protection against Covid-19.

DHB's chief operating officer Chris Ash said the hospital's emergency department (ED) was very busy at this time of year and it was important people left ED for emergencies only.

"Calling your GP first is the best option, where you will be transferred to an after-hours clinic, if necessary."

He said people who were unsure if they needed to see a doctor could also seek advice from a pharmacist or phone Healthline for free 24/7 on 0800 611 116 to speak with a registered nurse.

Ash said those needing mental health and wellbeing support could text 1737 anytime for free help.

"It's okay to ask for help if you, or someone you know, is struggling in what can be a stressful time of year."

Covid testing centres are open throughout the Christmas, New Year and the holiday period and anyone who becomes unwell while on holiday in Hawke's Bay can check ourhealthhb.nz or the DHB's Facebook page for the latest information on testing centres – both walk-in and booked.

People can also call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357 or the DHB's Emergency Mental Health number on 0800 112 334.

Covid testing centre numbers, as well as a list of pharmacies and clinics that will be open during the Christmas and New Year holiday period across the region, can be found at www.ourhealthhb.nz.