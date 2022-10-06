Hawke's Bay in final at national junior golf

Tuhourangi Wilson (left) and Zack Swanwick when they tied for first place at the North Island under-13 championships in Hamilton last week in 2018. Photo / NZME

Tuhourangi Wilson (left) and Zack Swanwick when they tied for first place at the North Island under-13 championships in Hamilton last week in 2018. Photo / NZME

The golf courses of Waikato have again borne fruit for rising Hawke's Bay stars Zack Swanwick and Tuhourangi Wilson as they lead their team into Friday' morning's national junior boys inter-provincial tournament at Cambridge

The two were each unbeaten through the five rounds of Pool play, each with one match squared - Wilson missing the chance to complete a fifth win in five games when he all-squared with North Harbour No 4 Kuke Old in the Bay's 4.5 to 1.5 win in the last match today.

Four years ago Swanwick and Wilson tied to win the North Island Under 13 championship in Hamilton.

In the final Hawke's Bay will play Auckland, which completed its unbeaten record in Pool A with a 3.5 to 2.5 win over Canterbury.

Earlier in the day Hawke's Bay had to fight hard for a halved 3-3 match with Bay of Plenty, which had not won in the tournament. Hawke's Bay had previously beaten Waikato Black 4-2 and Wellington and Waikato Red each by 3.5 to 2.5.