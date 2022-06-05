Trevor Taurima at Tangoio Marae where he attributes most of his motivation behind his service to Māori tikanga, sport and conservation work. Photo / Paul Taylor

Trevor Taurima has been recognised as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit as part of the Queen's Birthday Platinum Jubilee Honours.

Taurima was appointed a MNZM for his services to Māori tikanga, sport and conservation work.

The kaumātua was "quite surprised" when he was told about his Queen's Birthday honour as he saw his work in Māori tikanga, sport and conservation about "just getting on and doing it", and nothing more special than that.

Growing up in Tangoio Valley ''set me up for what I have done'', Taurima says.

A traditional upbringing on Tangoio Marae is where Taurima was taught from a young age to serve people, the land and Māori tikanga.

Taurima has chaired the Ngāti Kahungunu Innovation Hub and has been secretary/treasurer of Te Runanganui O Ngāti Kahungunu.

He has had a strong passion and dedication to sport throughout his life.

Taurima grew up playing rugby and spent a few years on a number of rugby boards.

Trevor Taurima is set to celebrate his appointment to a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit with his family and friends. Photo / Paul Taylor

After stepping away from rugby, he helped found the Ngā Hau E Whā Māori Squash Association in the 1980s.

After squash, Taurima picked up waka ama, helping to create a place for Hastings

rangatahi to participate by co-founding Heretaunga Ararau O Ngāti Kahungunu Waka Ama Roopu.

Along with sport, the kaumātua is a cultural advisor to the Department of Conservation, and in this role Taurima attends whale strandings, opens conferences and blesses wildlife.

He has also been an instrumental driver of collaborative restoration projects encompassing 34,000 hectares in Hawke's Bay.

He joined the Poutiri Ao ō Tāne project in 2011, an 8,800-hectare nature forest restoration project on the Maungaharuru Range.

Taurima played a crucial role in consultations for securing the return of kākā, kākāriki, tīti, kōrure and pātake to the Maungaharuru Range, obtaining support and applying his tikanga knowledge for translocations.

Taurima said: "My community is not just in the valley but where I travel and who I meet."

He visited iwi and hapū across New Zealand to promote the project across multiple forums, from large conferences such as New Zealand Biodiversity Challenge and Kahungungu Fish Hook summits to smaller community groups.