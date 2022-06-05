Gold medallist Emma Twigg at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

Olympic champion rower Emma Twigg says being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) is a true honour given all the others who have received it over the years.

The Napier born and raised 35-year-old was awarded an MNZM for services to rowing during today's Queen's Birthday Honours.

She said it has been a huge year between this award, winning gold in the women's single scull event at the Tokyo Olympics and becoming a mother in April after her wife Charlotte gave birth to their son Tommy.

"We're happily settling into life as mums," Twigg said, adding she has loved the balance it has added to her life as a full-time athlete.

"You're not putting yourself first, that's for sure… your number one priority changes quite significantly."

Whether she will look to compete at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 is "the million dollar question" that Twigg continues to ponder.

Emma Twigg captured the hearts of the nation when she won her first gold medal last year. Photo / Getty Images

"I've always said to myself if I'm enjoying what I'm doing I'll keep at it," she said.

"So far so good, but we're kinda going year by year."

The 2024 Games would be the fifth Olympic campaign for Twigg, who now lives and trains in Cambridge.

Her gold medal was New Zealand's first in the women's single scull event and added to her previous senior, U23 and junior world titles.

In 2014, Twigg was crowned World Champion and named as World Rowing's Female Rower of the Year.

However, she just missed out on a medal at both the 2012 Olympics and the 2016 Olympics, finishing fourth on both occasions during the final of the women's single scull event.

Remarkably, after coming out of retirement, she returned to the sport stronger than ever and won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which were held in 2021).

She has represented New Zealand internationally since 2003 in a rowing career spanning 20 years.