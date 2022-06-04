Missing Napier teen found safe

A flyer which was shared around Napier and Hastings prior to her being found. Photo / NZME

A Napier teenager missing for 10 days has been found safe and well.

Her mother and police posted on social media on Saturday morning confirming Johnette Edwards, 15, from Maraenui had been located safe and well, and thanked the community for their help and support.

"My beautiful baby has been found whanau, safe and well," her mother shared on Facebook on Saturday.

"Thank you all for your support and the police involved, no words can express the endless efforts nga mihi koutou katoa."

Last week, her family handed out flyers across Napier and Hastings with plenty of businesses putting them up in support of the search.