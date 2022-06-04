Tyler Goodwin eyes a gap on the attack for Aotea. Photo / Paul Taylor

Newcomers Aotea had their first win of the 2022 Ray White Nash Cup, defeating Clive 48-36 at Rugby Park in Dannevirke.

Saturday's victory has Hawke's Bay premier club rugby's southernmost side seventh on the ladder after eight rounds, with every chance of making the Maddison Trophy quarterfinals next month.

Clive started the match stronger with hooker William Blandford scoring the opening try in the fourth minute.

Aotea first five-eighth Hoera Stephenson got the hosts on the board with a penalty before some expansive play resulted in a try for openside flanker Tyler Goodwin.

Clive went back in front with a try to halfback Bronson Hokianga when the hosts were unable to clear their lines.

They reclaimed the lead through a Jahnique Whaitiri try following a rolling maul.

His front-row partner, Gene Ropoama, then got the first try of an eventual hat-trick to extend Aotea's advantage to 10.

Winger Thomas Lilo scores from a cross kick, with a minute to play. Photo / Paul Taylor

Clive trimmed that to three before halftime when winger Te Kahika Thompson scored from a kick and chase.

The hosts scored two quickfire tries after the break – another close-range Ropoama effort before the try of the game.

From a scrum inside their own 10m line, second five-eighth Weller Hauraki opened up some space for Stephenson, playing outside him on this occasion.

He found busy substitute back Waka Petera, whose inside ball to winger Samuel Jones allowed him to dot down and extend the lead to 17 points.

Clive fullback Antony Wilson scored a try before Ropoama got his third at the other end with 20 minutes remaining.

The visitors did grab another try and penalty goal to get within a converted try with seven minutes to play.

There weren't too many long faces amongst the Dannevirke home crowd. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aotea sealed the deal with a tidy cross kick to winger Thomas Lilo for a try with a minute to play.

Napier Technical Old Boys still lead the division following their 28-10 home win over a Havelock North side featuring Hurricane Devan Flanders playing alongside younger brother Cooper in the loose forward trio.

Napier Old Boys' Marist are in second thanks to a 41-29 victory away at Tamatea.

Taradale defeated Napier Pirate 66-0 at Tareha Rec Reserve to remain in touch at the top of the ladder.

Hastings levelled their record at four wins and four losses with a 29-28 win over Central Hawke's Bay in Waipukurau.

They had to hold on with 14 men after a 46th-minute red card to first five-eighth Danny Toala, who was named in the Manu Samoa squad for the first time this week, for a high tackle.

MAC sit in sixth place after their bye this round.