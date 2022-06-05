Larry Morgan has been included on the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo / Warren Buckland

Larry Morgan (QSM) was "blown away" to receive a letter from Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro telling him he was being awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to canoe sports and viticulture.

The Taradale resident received the award for his contributions in the administration and coaching of canoe slalom, canoe polo and kayak racing since the early 1990s, as well as his work in viticulture stretching back even longer.

Morgan said it was a good chance to think back on why he continued all that volunteer work in canoe sports, with the initial instigation being his son Sam's participation in them at the time.

"It was good people, all striving for the same kinds of things," he said.

There was a similar theme around his time in the viticulture scene where he was secretary of the New Zealand Grapevine Improvement Group from 1988 to 1994 before becoming Te Mata Estate's viticulturist until he retired from the role last year.

Larry Morgan has been honoured for his work in viticulture. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We just got on well and we all had a common interest in trying to improve viticulture in Hawke's Bay," Morgan said.

During his time at Te Mata Estate, he worked to improve grape clones, shared knowledge with industry groups, hosted industry trials and organised the importation of improved grapevines.

Morgan now runs a small business producing maps of vineyards and orchards.

He no longer has any official involvement administrating canoe sports but still enjoys getting out on the Clive River for a recreational paddle.

He said he must give his wife Cindy credit for being with him all the way, and that anyone he was involved with in either field could also have won the award:

"People say all the time; 'this is not just for me, it's for all the other people,' but it's true."