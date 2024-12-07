The report recommended more factory-built classrooms and called on the Offsite Manufactured Buildings (OMB) programme to be urgently reviewed and to empower regional staff to deliver alternative low-cost solutions within defined parameters.

Hawke’s Bay Homes managing director Mark Roil said the review stated onsite classrooms cost $1.4m to $1.6m per classroom to build while the classrooms built in their factory cost around $380K to $395K.

He said several factors kept the cost of their builds down and made their construction process more efficient.

Hawke's Bay Homes has launched a new affordable classroom range constructed offsite at a cheaper price than onsite constructed classrooms. Photo / Hawke's Bay Homes

He said builders worked inside their purpose-built facility at Maraekakaho Rd and were not impacted by the weather which reduced the build timeframe.

“Our build timeline is approximately 8-10 weeks whereas construction on the school grounds could take anywhere from up to 6 to 12 months.”

Roil said there was also less disruption to school, due to the classrooms being nearly completed prior to delivery.

“Our classrooms are affordable and sustainable property solutions which are simple, functional, durable, maximise existing assets, and deliver value for money.”

A number of classrooms have already been installed at schools including Patoka School in 2010, St John College 2016, and Taikura Rudolf Steiner School in 2012.

Hawke's Bay Homes build the classrooms offsite in Hastings and transports them to the school locations. Photo / Hawke's Bay Homes

Roil said once onsite, water and power can be quickly connected.

He said they have continued to develop the classroom design and allow schools to add their “own flavour and character.”

“We recently built and delivered a classroom and an administration block to Kotemaori School, which was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle. The process has been much more efficient with less disruption to the school if built onsite.”

Kotemaori School principal Roxine Habib said in September Hawke’s Bay Homes worked with the school to make it a learning experience and the visits fostered excitement for the rebuild.

She said the new classrooms arrived on site to start Term 4, 2024, and enabled the school to have their own identity once again.

Habib said the placement of the buildings was important and she collaborated with other schools and was able to suit the design to their needs.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.