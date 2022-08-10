Hawke's Bay hip-hop crew wins semifinal spot in US world champs

The Mafia Dance Family Cartel Crew, from Hawke's Bay, are making a name for themselves over in the States at the Hip-Hop "Worlds'. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Mafia Dance Family Cartel Crew, from Hawke's Bay, are making a name for themselves over in the States at the Hip-Hop "Worlds'. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Mafia Dance Family Cartel Crew's hard mahi earned them 7th placed in the JV mega crew's preliminary stage in the US.

On Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix, Arizona, the Hawke's Bay hip-hop group took to the world stage to compete against 20 of the world's best JV mega crews, where our local team stood out with their high-impact and polished routine.

With over 33 countries and more than over 3000 dancers, the event is regarded as the Olympics of dance.

The Mafia Dance Family Cartel Crew rehearsing for the first time on the big stage at the Hip-Hop world championships. Photo / Supplied

Now the team will compete in the semifinals on Friday, between 4am and 5pm NZT.

From the semifinals event, the top seven out of 13 dance crews will move onto the final round on Sunday NZT.

The 21-strong Hawke's Bay group aged between 12 and 17 years have been working towards the event for years, with a spokesperson saying it "really is a dream come true to get this far in the competition".