Hawke's Bay Hawks ready to fly in first action for 2020

General manager Amy Price is excited for her Hawks to get out on the court again. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Taylor Hawks make their long-awaited return to on-court basketball action on Thursday night in Invercargill, although not in a form anyone will be used to.

They are one of 10 teams vying for the National Basketball League's (NBL) inaugural Schick 3x3 Cup at ILT Stadium Southland held from Thursday to Saturday.

The three-on-three edition of basketball is vastly different to traditional five-on-five action, with just half a court and one hoop used.

"It's very fast, you've gotta be quick on your feet, you've gotta be nimble and get in and out," Hawks general manager Amy Price said.

The Hawks four players (three on-court and a substitute) in Southland have considerable star power between them, with the TAB ranking them favourites to take the title.

Ethan Rusbatch, Derone Raukawa and Taane Samuel were all identified among the NBL's 10 players to watch at the tournament, while Everard Bartlett has represented New Zealand in three-on-three basketball.

Sharp shooting Ethan Rusbatch figures to be a big part of the Taylor Hawks' push for the Schick 3x3 Cup. Photo / File

"There are 40 players down there, and three out of the top 10 were ours, so that was a bit exciting for us," Price said.

"We're quite lucky to have a bit of three-on-three experience in our foursome as well."

That should see them go well in their four pool games over Thursday and Friday before the tournament finals on Saturday.

Price said it would be a victory just to have a Hawks team on the floor again after opting not to play in the quickfire NBL Showdown tournament organised in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, after the full 2020 season was suspended indefinitely.

"We're going to make our mark on this competition, and get ready for 2021 now," she said, thanking key sponsors Hastings City Pak'nSave, TaylorCorp and Total Oil for getting the foursome to Invercargill.

Hawks Schick 3x3 Cup schedule

(all games live on Sky Sport 3):

Thursday 7.55pm - Hawke's Bay Hawks v Taranaki Mountainairs

Thursday 10.11pm - Hawke's Bay Hawks v Tasman Suns

Friday 1.59pm - Manawatu Jets v Hawke's Bay Hawks

Friday 6.47pm - Otago Nuggets v Hawke's Bay Hawks

All the finals are on Saturday in two sessions from 12pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to 10:30pm