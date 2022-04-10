Hawke's Bay has two further Covid-related deaths, with 268 new cases

Hawke's Bay has two further Covid-related deaths reported at the weekend, with today's new case numbers dropping to 268. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has two further Covid-related deaths reported at the weekend, with today's new case numbers dropping to 268.

That two deaths take the region's total number of deaths to nine.

Hawke's Bay also has 14 people listed in hospital.

Nationally there are 6,718 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 12 Covid-related deaths, with 604 people in hospital with the virus, including 22 in intensive care.

Of those deaths, one was aged in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and three people over 90. Six were women and six were men.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.