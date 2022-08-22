Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hawke's Bay has new world champs as Junior Paddle Ferns win in France

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
3 mins to read
The U21 Junior Paddle Ferns beat Germany 3-2 in the final game on Sunday morning New Zealand time to win the World championship for the first time, undefeated to boot.

The U21 Junior Paddle Ferns beat Germany 3-2 in the final game on Sunday morning New Zealand time to win the World championship for the first time, undefeated to boot.

An undefeated run has secured a first time world championship title for an under-21 women's New Zealand canoe polo team that has significant Hawke's Bay connections.

The Junior Paddle Ferns beat Germany 3-2 in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.