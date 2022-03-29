Hawke's Bay has 892 new Covid cases today, 30 in hospital.

Hawke's Bay has 892 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 892 new Covid cases today, with 30 in hospital.

Two new Covid-related deaths were reported for the region yesterday, bringing the

number of Hawke's Bay deaths to five.

Nationally there are 15,918 new community cases of Covid-19 today, 817 people in hospital and 24 in ICU.

There are also 14 more deaths today.

The deaths reported today included people who had died over the past six days but their deaths were only recently notified to the Ministry of Health.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said more than 95 per cent of people can access rapid antigen tests within a 20 minute drive, but a new initiative aimed at improving access to 250,000 people in rural areas.

"DHBs already have initiatives underway to reach their rural communities. The service launched this week aims to connect households up with those initiatives."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference on Wednesday he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings, he said. There is no limit under orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country case numbers were continuing to trend up, he said.

He wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to orange, having already passed its Omicron peak.

But he did confirm the traffic light system allowed for the possibility of different regions to be in different settings.