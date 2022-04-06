Hawke's Bay has 602 new Covid cases and 25 in hospital

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says unvaccinated people, and those without a booster make up a disproportionate number of those in hospital. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has 602 new Covid cases on Wednesday, and 25 in hospital.

Nationally there are 12,575 new community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 15 Covid-related deaths, with 654 people in hospital with the virus, including 23 in intensive care.

These deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 443 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 18.

Of these people, three were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from West Coast, one from Canterbury, and one from South Canterbury.

Two were in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and seven were over 90.

People could also get Covid more than once and evidence showed vaccination offered better protection than earlier infection.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said unvaccinated people, and those without a booster made up a disproportionate number of those in hospital.

Bloomfield said the sector was preparing for winter with a baseline of cases and extra infectious diseases not seen for years due to the border closures.

He said for Omicron, it was particularly important to get a booster vaccine.

There were concerns about flu circulating at the same time as Omicron, as the flu virus had not been circulating the past two years.

Bloomfield said Covid-19 had taught people a lot about basic health measures to help protect against infection, including hand washing and mask use. These measures would help protect against other diseases as well.